Josep CabréBaritone / choral conductor
Josep Cabré
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96e8a443-ff21-4703-bfe3-7cdb95bc9785
Josep Cabré Biography (Wikipedia)
Josep Cabré Cercós (Barcelona) is a Catalan bass-baritone singer and choral conductor. He is a founder member of the vocal quartet La Colombina (es) with María Cristina Kiehr (soprano), Claudio Cavina (alto), and Josep Benet (tenor). In 1992, he founded La Compañía Musical, an ensemble performing early Spanish and Latin American music. Since 2009 he has been director of the la Coral de Cámara de Pamplona. He is also a professor of early music at the Conservatory of the Basque Country "Musikene." He is also a director of the Basque Capilla Peñaflorida.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Josep Cabré Tracks
Sort by
Rimanti in pace for 5 voices [from 'Il primo libro della madrigali', 1600]
Salamone Rossi
Rimanti in pace for 5 voices [from 'Il primo libro della madrigali', 1600]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rimanti in pace for 5 voices [from 'Il primo libro della madrigali', 1600]
Ensemble
Last played on
Madrigal: "Altri canti d'Amor" à 6
Claudio Monteverdi
Madrigal: "Altri canti d'Amor" à 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Madrigal: "Altri canti d'Amor" à 6
Last played on
Toquen presto a fuego
Esteban Salas
Toquen presto a fuego
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toquen presto a fuego
Ensemble
Last played on
Vayan unas especies
Esteban Salas
Vayan unas especies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vayan unas especies
Ensemble
Last played on
Cinto m'avea tra belle e nude à 6
Andrea Gabrieli
Cinto m'avea tra belle e nude à 6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cinto m'avea tra belle e nude à 6
Last played on
Dixit Dominus (Vespers of Our Lady) (feat. Ministriles de Marsias, Capilla Peñaflorida & Josep Cabré)
Juan García de Salazar
Dixit Dominus (Vespers of Our Lady) (feat. Ministriles de Marsias, Capilla Peñaflorida & Josep Cabré)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dixit Dominus (Vespers of Our Lady) (feat. Ministriles de Marsias, Capilla Peñaflorida & Josep Cabré)
Last played on
Veni, sponsa Christi (Complete Vespers of Our Lady)
Juan García de Salazar
Veni, sponsa Christi (Complete Vespers of Our Lady)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Veni, sponsa Christi (Complete Vespers of Our Lady)
Last played on
Back to artist