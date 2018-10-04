Josep Cabré Cercós (Barcelona) is a Catalan bass-baritone singer and choral conductor. He is a founder member of the vocal quartet La Colombina (es) with María Cristina Kiehr (soprano), Claudio Cavina (alto), and Josep Benet (tenor). In 1992, he founded La Compañía Musical, an ensemble performing early Spanish and Latin American music. Since 2009 he has been director of the la Coral de Cámara de Pamplona. He is also a professor of early music at the Conservatory of the Basque Country "Musikene." He is also a director of the Basque Capilla Peñaflorida.