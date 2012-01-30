Alex Tronic is Electronic musician, DJ, producer and label owner Paul Croan, who is based in Leith, Edinburgh, UK. Croan works from his private recording studio also based in Edinburgh which is full of vintage equipment. His latest single `Feels Like Falling his second collaboration with Shuna Lovelle peaked at number 1 in iTunes Lounge charts in February 2018. The single has been heavily rotated on the influential radio station Chill FM` The previous single `Brave about It` which also features vocalist Shuna Lovelle, released in July 2017 also made number 1 on the iTunes lounge charts . This ep was a follow up to the critically acclaimed CD 'Nature Flow which was presented as Alex Tronic V Leith Bass Team. Nature Flow has received millions of hits on the streaming service Spotify. Alex Tronic debuted on vinyl in with a record entitled Mind Matters/Obsessional, which was released by Peyote Records. According to Is this music? magazine, he has mastered the "rare trick of blending familiarity with innovation" within his unique style of electronica and dance music.