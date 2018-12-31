Destra GarciaBorn 10 November 1982
Destra Garcia
1982-11-10
Destra Garcia Biography (Wikipedia)
Destra Garcia (born 10 November 1978) is a Trinidadian singer and songwriter of soca music. She is many times known by her mononym Destra.
Destra Garcia Tracks
It's Carnival
Destra Garcia
It's Carnival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4h3.jpglink
It's Carnival
Last played on
Lucy
Destra Garcia
Lucy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucy
Last played on
It's Carnival (Remix) (feat. Machel Montano)
Destra Garcia
It's Carnival (Remix) (feat. Machel Montano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4h3.jpglink
It's Carnival (Remix) (feat. Machel Montano)
Last played on
Waistline Killer
Destra Garcia
Waistline Killer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waistline Killer
Last played on
Lucy
Destra Garcia
Lucy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucy
Last played on
Dip N Ride (Set Good Riddim)
Destra Garcia
Dip N Ride (Set Good Riddim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dip N Ride (Set Good Riddim)
Last played on
Bonnie & Clyde
Destra Garcia
Bonnie & Clyde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonnie & Clyde
Last played on
Max It Up
Destra Garcia
Max It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Max It Up
Last played on
Wine & Jiggle (Remix)
I-Octane
Wine & Jiggle (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k1.jpglink
Wine & Jiggle (Remix)
Last played on
