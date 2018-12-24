Simon Mayor is an English mandolinist, fiddle player, guitarist, composer and humourist. He is noted for a series of instrumental albums featuring the mandolin, live performances with his partner Hilary James and his groups The Mandolinquents and Slim Panatella & the Mellow Virginians, and (with Hilary James) for writing and performing for children.

He has produced a series of instructional books and DVDs for the mandolin, and is also a regular columnist for Acoustic magazine, along with Martin Taylor, Doyle Dykes, Gordon Giltrap, Maartin Allcock and Julie Ellison.