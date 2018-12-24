Simon Mayor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0391g19.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96e575b3-7411-481b-a735-cc870f8fa538
Simon Mayor Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Mayor is an English mandolinist, fiddle player, guitarist, composer and humourist. He is noted for a series of instrumental albums featuring the mandolin, live performances with his partner Hilary James and his groups The Mandolinquents and Slim Panatella & the Mellow Virginians, and (with Hilary James) for writing and performing for children.
He has produced a series of instructional books and DVDs for the mandolin, and is also a regular columnist for Acoustic magazine, along with Martin Taylor, Doyle Dykes, Gordon Giltrap, Maartin Allcock and Julie Ellison.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Mayor Tracks
Sort by
Past 3 O'Clock
Simon Mayor
Past 3 O'Clock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Past 3 O'Clock
Last played on
Taxi Horn Rag
Simon Mayor
Taxi Horn Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Taxi Horn Rag
Performer
Last played on
Bolero
Raffaele Calace
Bolero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Bolero
Performer
Last played on
Toss The Pancake
Simon Mayor
Toss The Pancake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Toss The Pancake
Last played on
I saw three ships
Simon Mayor
I saw three ships
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
I saw three ships
Last played on
Mrs Murray Of Abercarney
Simon Mayor
Mrs Murray Of Abercarney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Mrs Murray Of Abercarney
Last played on
Little Molly-O
Simon Mayor
Little Molly-O
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Little Molly-O
Last played on
Maple Leaf Rag
Simon Mayor
Maple Leaf Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Maple Leaf Rag
Last played on
Concerto For Two Mandolins
Simon Mayor
Concerto For Two Mandolins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Concerto For Two Mandolins
Last played on
The Laird of Drumblair
HILARY JAMES & Simon Mayor
The Laird of Drumblair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
The Laird of Drumblair
Performer
Last played on
The Exchange
Simon Mayor and Hilary Jones & Simon Mayor
The Exchange
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
The Exchange
Composer
Last played on
Jump The Gun/Reelin Over The Rooftops
Simon Mayor
Jump The Gun/Reelin Over The Rooftops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
The Buttermere Waltz
Simon Mayor
The Buttermere Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
The Buttermere Waltz
Last played on
Arrival Of The Queen Of Sheba
Simon Mayor
Arrival Of The Queen Of Sheba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Arrival Of The Queen Of Sheba
Last played on
Parrot Song
Simon Mayor
Parrot Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Parrot Song
Last played on
Biscay Carol
Simon Mayor
Biscay Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Biscay Carol
Last played on
The Taxi-Horn Rag
Simon Mayor
The Taxi-Horn Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
The Taxi-Horn Rag
Last played on
La Rejouissance (from The Music for the Royal Fireworks) arr. Mayor
George Frideric Handel
La Rejouissance (from The Music for the Royal Fireworks) arr. Mayor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
La Rejouissance (from The Music for the Royal Fireworks) arr. Mayor
Last played on
Taxi Horn Rag
Simon Mayor
Taxi Horn Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Taxi Horn Rag
Last played on
Rondeau
Purcell, arr Mayor & Simon Mayor
Rondeau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rondeau
Performer
Last played on
3 Waltzes Op.64 for piano (feat. Simon Mayor)
Frédéric Chopin
3 Waltzes Op.64 for piano (feat. Simon Mayor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
3 Waltzes Op.64 for piano (feat. Simon Mayor)
Last played on
Nocturne in Blue and Gold
Simon Mayor
Nocturne in Blue and Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Bolero
Simon Mayor
Bolero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Bolero
Last played on
The Girl with the Flaxen Hair
Simon Mayor
The Girl with the Flaxen Hair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
The Girl with the Flaxen Hair
Last played on
The minute waltz
hilary james & Simon Mayor
The minute waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The minute waltz
Performer
Last played on
Brezairola
Simon Mayor
Brezairola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Brezairola
Last played on
Minute Waltz
Simon Mayor
Minute Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Minute Waltz
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 2
Simon Mayor
Hungarian Dance No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No 2
Last played on
I saw three ships
Trad arr Mayor & Simon Mayor
I saw three ships
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I saw three ships
Performer
Last played on
Christmas Candle
Simon Mayor
Christmas Candle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Christmas Candle
Last played on
Midnight In Manchester
Simon Mayor
Midnight In Manchester
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Song of the Birds
Simon Mayor
Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Song of the Birds
Last played on
Neil Gow's Lament for Abercarney
Simon Mayor
Neil Gow's Lament for Abercarney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0391g19.jpglink
Neil Gow's Lament for Abercarney
Last played on
Simon Mayor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist