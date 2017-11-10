DriftersSwedish "dansband". Formed 1962
Drifters
1962
Drifters Biography (Wikipedia)
Drifters are a Swedish dansband from Skövde that was formed in 1962 and has won many prizes. They are signed to the Lionheart International record label.
Drifters Tracks
Come On Over To My Place
Kissin' In The Back Row
Up on the Roof
