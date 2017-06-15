Pattern Language
Pattern Language
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96e43faa-c0b5-4b33-a551-a4a5b9e0d5ad
Pattern Language Tracks
Sort by
By The Time We Get There
Pattern Language
By The Time We Get There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By The Time We Get There
Last played on
Squaresville
Pattern Language
Squaresville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Squaresville
Last played on
Playlists featuring Pattern Language
Back to artist