Patrick Russill (born 9 September 1953) is an English choral conductor, organist and music conservatoire teacher.

He is currently Head of Choral Conducting at the Royal Academy of Music, London (since 1997), where he is also a professor of organ (since 1999), Director of Music of the London Oratory (since 1999), Visiting Professor of Choral Conducting at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater Leipzig (since 2001) and Chief Examiner of the Royal College of Organists (since 2005).