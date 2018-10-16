Patrick RussillBorn 9 September 1953
Patrick Russill (born 9 September 1953) is an English choral conductor, organist and music conservatoire teacher.
He is currently Head of Choral Conducting at the Royal Academy of Music, London (since 1997), where he is also a professor of organ (since 1999), Director of Music of the London Oratory (since 1999), Visiting Professor of Choral Conducting at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater Leipzig (since 2001) and Chief Examiner of the Royal College of Organists (since 2005).
Ne irascaris, Domine (Civitas sancti tui)
William Byrd
Ne irascaris, Domine (Civitas sancti tui)
Ne irascaris, Domine (Civitas sancti tui)
Missa Osculetur me
Orlande de Lassus
Missa Osculetur me
Missa Osculetur me
Choir
Ensemble
Kirchen-Sonate in B flat (K. 212) for 2 violins, double bass and organ
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Kirchen-Sonate in B flat (K. 212) for 2 violins, double bass and organ
Kirchen-Sonate in B flat (K. 212) for 2 violins, double bass and organ
Ensemble
Ave regina coelorum - antiphon
Tomás Luis de Victoria
Ave regina coelorum - antiphon
Ave regina coelorum - antiphon
Magnificat Septimi Toni
Johann Kaspar Kerll
Magnificat Septimi Toni
Magnificat Septimi Toni
Performer
Choir
Regina Caeli
Gregor Aichinger
Regina Caeli
Regina Caeli
Choir
Paduana (Suite VII)
Johann Hermann Schein
Paduana (Suite VII)
Paduana (Suite VII)
Ensemble
