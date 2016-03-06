Hal Blaine and The Young Cougars
Hal Blaine and The Young Cougars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96e1055c-ca71-4cbf-81c6-bd2295b4ceec
Tracks
Sort by
Challenger II
Hal Blaine and The Young Cougars
Challenger II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Challenger II
Last played on
Dance with the Surfin' Band
Hal Blaine and The Young Cougars
Dance with the Surfin' Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance with the Surfin' Band
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist