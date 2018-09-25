John Richard Thomas Sullivan OBE (23 December 1946 – 22 April 2011) was an English television scriptwriter responsible for several British sitcoms, including Only Fools and Horses, Citizen Smith and Just Good Friends.

John Sullivan was born at 35 Zennor Road, Balham, London, on 23 December 1946. His Irish-born father was John Patrick Sullivan, (17 March 1908-September 1993), a plumber, and his mother was Hilda Clara May, née Parker (23 December 1907–December 1992), a cleaner.

From working-class South London, Sullivan worked in a variety of low-paid jobs for 15 years before getting his first break writing the sitcom Citizen Smith (1977–1980). However, it was the sitcom Only Fools and Horses (1981–2003) that he is best known for. Other sitcoms include Dear John, Just Good Friends, Sitting Pretty, Roger Roger, and The Green Green Grass. In addition, he wrote the comedy drama serial Over Here and the drama series Micawber for ITV, and co-wrote the comedy Heartburn Hotel. His work won him a number of comedy awards, including the BAFTA for best sitcom on three occasions, and he was made an OBE in 2005. His last work was Rock & Chips, a comedy drama prequel to Only Fools and Horses. The final episode of Sullivan's last comedy series aired five days after his death from pneumonia on 22 April 2011.