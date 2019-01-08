Jenny Johal
Jenny Johal Performances & Interviews
- Dipps with Jenny Johalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060r4md.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060r4md.jpg2018-03-18T19:52:00.000ZJoin Punjabi vocal queen Jenny Johal in a gupshup with the Captain of Bhangra! Discover how she prepares for the biggest gigs - just like Asian Network Live...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061k5xd
Dipps with Jenny Johal
- Vaisakhi Special with Jenny Johalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05090y2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05090y2.jpg2017-04-16T19:00:00.000ZJenny Johal is live in studio with Dipps singing her hit songs!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05090ml
Vaisakhi Special with Jenny Johal
- Jenny Johal & Desi Crew World Exclusivehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03byprw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03byprw.jpg2016-09-11T18:32:00.000ZChandighar Rehn Waliye, Jenny Johal's brand new track, got its first spin by Dipps anywhere in the world! The track features Raftaar, is produced by Desi Crewhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047jkz3
Jenny Johal & Desi Crew World Exclusive
Jenny Johal Tracks
Chandigarh Rehn Waaliye
Chandigarh Rehn Waaliye
Narma
Narma
Deck Swaraj Te
Deck Swaraj Te
Mastaani
Mastaani
Yaari Jatti Di
Yaari Jatti Di
Past BBC Events
Asian Network Live: 2018
Arena Birmingham
2018-03-10T07:49:26
10
Mar
2018
Asian Network Live: 2018
Arena Birmingham
