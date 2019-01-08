Jenny Johal & Desi Crew World Exclusive

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03byprw.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03byprw.jpg

2016-09-11T18:32:00.000Z

Chandighar Rehn Waliye, Jenny Johal's brand new track, got its first spin by Dipps anywhere in the world! The track features Raftaar, is produced by Desi Crew

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047jkz3