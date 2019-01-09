RaxstarBorn 21 November 1983
Raxstar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vbkbq.jpg
1983-11-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96dc3051-3716-4634-8162-bada35ee994a
Raxstar Performances & Interviews
- Raxstar talks Glass Ceiling and the Asian Music Scenehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06rzzy3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06rzzy3.jpg2018-11-18T01:00:00.000ZBrit-Asian Rap frontman Raxstar gets deep about today's changing music scene.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06rzxtx
Raxstar talks Glass Ceiling and the Asian Music Scene
- 100% British, 100% Asianhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047zl65.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047zl65.jpg2016-09-16T08:00:00.000ZRaxstar talks growing as an artist, musical influences &....Jason Donovan?!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047zl7f
100% British, 100% Asian
- 'You know what British Asian looks like… this is how it sounds'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w132w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w132w.jpg2016-05-27T14:45:00.000ZWatch rapper Raxstar on what it means to be 100% British, 100% Asian.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03w4c0r
'You know what British Asian looks like… this is how it sounds'
- Things Get AWKWARD For Raxstar in HILARIOUS Prankhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sj0b4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sj0b4.jpg2016-04-28T20:30:00.000ZMim Shaikh sets up a FAKE voiceover session for rapper Raxstar. Things get REALLY awkward when Mim tries to get Rax to diss Zack Knight, Imran Khan & Bobby Frictionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sj057
Things Get AWKWARD For Raxstar in HILARIOUS Prank
- Raxstar in the house!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sg82p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sg82p.jpg2016-04-27T17:00:00.000ZBobby chats to Raxstar ahead of his performance at Asian Network Live!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sdrm4
Raxstar in the house!
- Asian Network Live Old Skool Hour - Raxstarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rmtxn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rmtxn.jpg2016-04-21T14:00:00.000ZRaxstar picks Panjabi MC's Mirza Part 2 as his favourite Old Skool track.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rmvkp
Asian Network Live Old Skool Hour - Raxstar
- Raxstar and Dream Warriors chat with Nihalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019g2yx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019g2yx.jpg2013-05-23T13:10:00.000ZNihal chats to Raxstar and Dream Warriors about the new setup.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019g1qv
Raxstar and Dream Warriors chat with Nihal
Raxstar Tracks
Dance (feat. Mumzy Stranger, Juggy D, Raxstar & H Dhami)
F1rstman
Ayo Beatz
Temptation (feat. Samica)
Raxstar
Dance (feat. Mumzy Stranger, Juggy D, Raxstar & H Dhami)
F1rstman
Roti
Pav Dharia
Rewind (feat. Amar Sandhu)
Raxstar
Balwant (feat. SunitMusic)
Raxstar
Kaala Doreya (feat. Raxstar)
Neha Bhasin
1 in 100,000 (feat. Raxstar)
L‐FRESH The LION
Keep It Undercover
Raxstar
Flirt
Raxstar
Ki Kargeyi (feat. The PropheC)
Raxstar
King Midas
Raxstar
Past BBC Events
London Mela 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ennhn3/acts/a323v2
Gunnersbury Park, London
2015-09-06T08:05:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cgq3s.jpg
6
Sep
2015
London Mela 2015
Gunnersbury Park, London
Children in Need
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8j6v2/acts/a3mdgw
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-11-15T08:05:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cgq3s.jpg
15
Nov
2013
Children in Need
09:00
BBC Broadcasting House
