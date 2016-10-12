Parsley Sound
Parsley Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96db8e51-e8db-43f7-83c7-64dab1f9227e
Parsley Sound Tracks
Sort by
Astral Telephone
Parsley Sound
Astral Telephone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Astral Telephone
Last played on
Twilight Mushrooms
Parsley Sound
Twilight Mushrooms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twilight Mushrooms
Last played on
Platonic Rate
Parsley Sound
Platonic Rate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Platonic Rate
Last played on
Devotions
Parsley Sound
Devotions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Devotions
Last played on
Parsley Sound Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist