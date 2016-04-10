Kamal Barot
Kamal Barot Biography (Wikipedia)
Kamal Barot is an Indian female playback singer mainly worked in Bollywood.
Kamal Barot Tracks
Hansta Hua Noorani Chehra
Lata Mangeshkar
Hansta Hua Noorani Chehra
Hansta Hua Noorani Chehra
Chandan Talavadini Pale
Kamal Barot
Chandan Talavadini Pale
Chandan Talavadini Pale
