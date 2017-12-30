Carlo ButiBorn 14 November 1902. Died 16 November 1963
Carlo Buti
1902-11-14
Carlo Buti Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Buti (14 November 1902 – 16 November 1963) was an Italian interpreter of popular and folk music. He was known as "the Golden Voice of Italy", and was possibly the first superstar of Italian music in the twentieth century. He recorded 1574 songs during his career.
Chitarra Romana
Carlo Buti
Chitarra Romana
Chitarra Romana
Primo Amore
Carlo Buti
Primo Amore
Primo Amore
La Vita E Rosa
Carlo Buti
La Vita E Rosa
La Vita E Rosa
Monasterio È Santa Chiara
Carlo Buti
Monasterio È Santa Chiara
Monasterio È Santa Chiara
