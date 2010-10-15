Donald BrownBorn 28 March 1954
Donald Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-03-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96d3d5cb-c071-4958-9181-449b617e1df2
Donald Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Ray Brown (born March 28, 1954) is an American jazz pianist and producer.
Brown was born in Hernando, Mississippi and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, where he learned to play trumpet and drums in his youth. From 1972 to 1975 he was a student at Memphis State University, by which time he had made piano his primary instrument. He was with Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers from 1981 to 1982, then took teaching positions at Berklee College of Music from 1983 to 1985 and the University of Tennessee from 1988. Brown has recorded for Evidence, Muse, and Sunnyside.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Donald Brown Tracks
Sort by
's Truagh Nach Do Dh'fhuirich Mi Tioram Air T
Donald Brown
's Truagh Nach Do Dh'fhuirich Mi Tioram Air T
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jay McShann
Donald Brown
Jay McShann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jay McShann
Last played on
Donald Brown Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist