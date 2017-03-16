Luke McDanielAmerican rockabilly singer. Born 3 February 1927. Died 27 June 1992
Luke McDaniel
1927-02-03
Luke McDaniel Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke McDaniel (February 3, 1927 – June 27, 1992), who also recorded under the stage name Jeff Daniels, was an American country and rockabilly music singer and songwriter. He was the grandfather of Mississippi state senator Chris McDaniel.
Luke McDaniel Tracks
