Ted Fio RitoBorn 20 December 1900. Died 22 July 1971
Ted Fio Rito
1900-12-20
Ted Fio Rito Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Salvatore Fiorito (December 20, 1900 – July 22, 1971), known professionally as Ted Fio Rito, was an American composer, orchestra leader, and keyboardist, on both the piano and the Hammond organ, who was popular on national radio broadcasts in the 1920s and 1930s. His name is sometimes given as Ted Fiorito or Ted FioRito.
Ted Fio Rito Tracks
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Ted Fio Rito
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Let's Face The Music And Dance
I Never Knew
Lester Young
I Never Knew
I Never Knew
My Baby Just Cares for Me
Ted Fio Rito
My Baby Just Cares for Me
My Baby Just Cares for Me
