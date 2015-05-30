Louise ReichardtBorn 11 April 1779. Died 17 November 1826
1779-04-11
Louise Reichardt or Luise Reichardt (11 April 1779 – 17 November 1826) was a German composer and choral conductor. Her German songs or Lieder, written in an accessible style akin to folk music, were popular, and she was influential in the musical life of Hamburg, Germany, where she lived from 1809.
Sehsucht; Rastlose Liebe; Erlkonig
Sehsucht; Rastlose Liebe; Erlkonig
Sehsucht; Rastlose Liebe; Erlkonig
