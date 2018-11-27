Thereza BazarBorn 23 May 1957
Thereza Bazar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96cec7f3-778f-453f-81b4-e8308f72453b
Thereza Bazar Biography (Wikipedia)
Thereza Bazar (born 23 May 1955) is a Canadian-born British singer, best known as one half of the pop duo, Dollar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thereza Bazar Tracks
Sort by
Too Much In Love
Thereza Bazar
Too Much In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Much In Love
Last played on
Thereza Bazar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist