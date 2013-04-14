Dorinda Clark-ColeBorn 19 October 1957
Dorinda Clark-Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorinda Grace Clark–Cole (born Dorinda Grace Clark; October 19, 1957) is an American gospel singer, musician, songwriter, and evangelist. Clark–Cole is best known as a member of family vocal group The Clark Sisters and as a daughter of pioneering choral director Mattie Moss Clark. As a member of The Clark Sisters, Clark–Cole has won three Grammy Awards. She is hailed as the "Rose of Gospel Music".
