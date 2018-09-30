Bob WoodruffBorn 14 March 1961
Bob Woodruff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-03-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96cd85df-8cf6-45d4-bf33-bd706c7ad0c8
Bob Woodruff Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Woodruff (born March 14, 1961 in New York City) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Initially, he was a member of a country rock band called The Fields before beginning a career as a solo artist. He released four studio albums (1994's Dreams & Saturday Nights, 1997's Desire Road, 2011's The Lost Kerosene Tapes, 1999 and 2013's The Year We Tried to Kill the Pain ) and has charted two singles on the Billboard country music charts, as well as a third on the RPM Country Tracks chart in Canada. Woodruff's second album included covers of songs by John Fogerty and Arthur Alexander. His latest album, The Year We Tried To Kill The Pain, was released in Europe in September 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Woodruff Tracks
Sort by
Almost Saturday Night
Bob Woodruff
Almost Saturday Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Almost Saturday Night
Last played on
That Was Then
Bob Woodruff
That Was Then
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Was Then
Last played on
I Didn’t Know
Bob Woodruff
I Didn’t Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Didn’t Know
Last played on
Bob Woodruff Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist