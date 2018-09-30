Bob Woodruff (born March 14, 1961 in New York City) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Initially, he was a member of a country rock band called The Fields before beginning a career as a solo artist. He released four studio albums (1994's Dreams & Saturday Nights, 1997's Desire Road, 2011's The Lost Kerosene Tapes, 1999 and 2013's The Year We Tried to Kill the Pain ) and has charted two singles on the Billboard country music charts, as well as a third on the RPM Country Tracks chart in Canada. Woodruff's second album included covers of songs by John Fogerty and Arthur Alexander. His latest album, The Year We Tried To Kill The Pain, was released in Europe in September 2013.