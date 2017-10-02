Linda FinnieBorn 9 May 1952
Linda Finnie
1952-05-09
Linda Finnie Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Finnie (born 9 May 1952) is a Scottish mezzo-soprano. She made her debut in 1976 with Scottish Opera, and has since made appearances all over Europe, including at Bayreuth (in 1988).
Linda Finnie Tracks
Symphony No. 3 - V. Lustig im Tempo und keck im Ausdruck
Gustav Mahler
Alexander Nevsky - Arise ye Russian people; The battle on ice; The field of the dead
Sergei Prokofiev
The Light Of Life Op.29
Edward Elgar
Die Liebe der Danae Act 3
Richard Strauss
Choir
Das Rheingold [Part 1 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung [Part 4 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Richard Wagner
Riders to the sea - opera in 1 act:Riders to the Sea "Bartley will be lost now."
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
1994-09-09T07:41:47
9
Sep
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-31T07:41:47
31
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-15T07:41:47
15
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
1986-09-12T07:41:47
12
Sep
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1986
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-18T07:41:47
18
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1986
Royal Albert Hall
