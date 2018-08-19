Neil ArdleyBorn 26 May 1937. Died 23 February 2004
Neil Ardley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96c9ab12-1f57-4a91-b218-e4dad7db055d
Neil Ardley Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Richard Ardley (26 May 1937–23 February 2004) was a prominent English jazz pianist and composer, who also made his name as the author of more than 100 popular books on science and technology, and on music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neil Ardley Tracks
Sort by
Rainbow 2
Neil Ardley
Rainbow 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbow 2
Rainbow 7
Neil Ardley
Rainbow 7
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbow 7
Prologue / Rainbow 1
Neil Ardley
Prologue / Rainbow 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prologue / Rainbow 1
Meteora/Kriti
Neil Ardley
Meteora/Kriti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meteora/Kriti
Last played on
Terra de Miel
Neil Ardley
Terra de Miel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Terra de Miel
Last played on
Rainbow 3
Neil Ardley
Rainbow 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbow 3
Last played on
Will You Walk A Little Faster?
Neil Ardley
Will You Walk A Little Faster?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Will You Walk A Little Faster?
Last played on
The Dong With The Luminous Nose
Neil Ardley
The Dong With The Luminous Nose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dong With The Luminous Nose
Last played on
Rainbow Four
Neil Ardley
Rainbow Four
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbow Four
Last played on
Dusk Fire
The New Jazz Orchestra
Dusk Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzk.jpglink
Dusk Fire
Last played on
Song Of Love (feat. Art Themen, Frank Ricotti, Alan Skidmore, Chris Laurence, Neil Ardley, Mike Taylor & Henry Lowther)
Norma Winstone
Song Of Love (feat. Art Themen, Frank Ricotti, Alan Skidmore, Chris Laurence, Neil Ardley, Mike Taylor & Henry Lowther)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47z.jpglink
Song Of Love (feat. Art Themen, Frank Ricotti, Alan Skidmore, Chris Laurence, Neil Ardley, Mike Taylor & Henry Lowther)
Last played on
Rainbow Six
Neil Ardley
Rainbow Six
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbow Six
Last played on
Kaleidoscope of Rainbows
Neil Ardley
Kaleidoscope of Rainbows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kaleidoscope of Rainbows
Last played on
Rainbow Five
Neil Ardley
Rainbow Five
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbow Five
Last played on
Upstarts All
Neil Ardley
Upstarts All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upstarts All
Last played on
Variation 1
Neil Ardley
Variation 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Variation 1
Last played on
Neil Ardley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist