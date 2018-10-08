Christian Gregor18th century composer. Born 1723. Died 6 November 1801
Christian Gregor
1723
Christian Gregor (January 1, 1723 - November 6, 1801) was a Moravian composer and bishop.
Gregor was born to a peasant family living in the Silesian village of Dirsdorf, near Peilau and became a member of the Moravian Church when he was seventeen. He moved to Herrnhut, Germany in 1742. He was consecrated a bishop in 1789. Gregor is credited with the Moravian liturgical development of the late 18th century and the introduction of concerted anthems into worship services. Gregor edited the 1779 hymnal and the 1784 chorale book of the Unitas Fratrum. He composed several hundred musical works which are preserved in American collections.
He died in Berthelsdorf, near Herrnhut, on November 6, 1801.
