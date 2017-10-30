Doyle LawsonBorn 20 April 1944
Doyle Lawson
Doyle Lawson Biography
Doyle Lawson (born April 20, 1944) is an American traditional bluegrass and Southern gospel musician. He is best known as an accomplished mandolin player, vocalist, producer, and leader of the 6-man group Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. Lawson was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2012.
Bluegrass Blues
1st noel/ it came upom a midnight clear/ joy to the world (feat. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver)
