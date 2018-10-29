Ronald Brooks, better known by his stage name Money-B, is an American rapper, best known for being a member of the funk and rap group Digital Underground. He is a member of Raw Fusion with DJ Fuze whom they had two albums, Live From the Styleetron and Hoochified Funk.

He had a solo album named Talkin' Dirty which features Digital Underground released in 1999.

Money-B contributed, edited the script and acted as himself for the Digital Underground portion of the 2017 Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me.