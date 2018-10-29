Money B
Money B Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Brooks, better known by his stage name Money-B, is an American rapper, best known for being a member of the funk and rap group Digital Underground. He is a member of Raw Fusion with DJ Fuze whom they had two albums, Live From the Styleetron and Hoochified Funk.
He had a solo album named Talkin' Dirty which features Digital Underground released in 1999.
Money-B contributed, edited the script and acted as himself for the Digital Underground portion of the 2017 Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me.
Money B Tracks
I Get Around (feat. Shock-G & Money B)
2Pac
I Get Around (feat. Shock-G & Money B)
I Get Around (feat. Shock-G & Money B)
Love On The Mountains (Feat. Leyro Moldovan & Ace Leone)
Money B
Love On The Mountains (Feat. Leyro Moldovan & Ace Leone)
Mr Babylon
Money B
Mr Babylon
Mr Babylon
Captain Money
Money B
Captain Money
Captain Money
