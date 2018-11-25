The El DoradosFormed 1952. Disbanded 2000
The El Dorados
1952
The El Dorados Biography (Wikipedia)
The El Dorados were an American doo-wop group, who achieved their greatest success with the song "At My Front Door", a no. 1 hit on the R&B chart in 1955.
The El Dorados Tracks
At My Front Door
At My Front Door
I'll Be Forever Loving You
I'll Be Forever Loving You
At My Front
At My Front
Bim Bam Boom
Bim Bam Boom
At My Front Door RECORDING
At My Front Door RECORDING
Loose Booty
Loose Booty
