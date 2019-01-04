The CrampsFormed 1976. Disbanded 2009
The Cramps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv0c.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96c1edac-1011-4cb8-882c-27248de35071
The Cramps Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cramps were an American punk rock band formed in 1976 and active until 2009. The band split after the death of lead singer Lux Interior. Their line-up rotated frequently during their existence, with the husband-and-wife duo of Interior and lead guitarist and occasional bass guitarist Poison Ivy comprising the only ever-present members. The addition of guitarist Bryan Gregory and drummer Pam Balam resulted in the first complete lineup in April 1976.
They were part of the early CBGB punk rock movement that had emerged in New York. The Cramps were one of the first punk bands, and also widely recognized as one of the prime innovators of psychobilly.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Cramps Tracks
Sort by
Surfin' Bird
The Cramps
Surfin' Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Surfin' Bird
Last played on
How Far Can Too Far Go?
The Cramps
How Far Can Too Far Go?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
How Far Can Too Far Go?
Last played on
Human Fly
The Cramps
Human Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Human Fly
Last played on
Fever
The Cramps
Fever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Fever
Last played on
Peter Gunn
The Cramps
Peter Gunn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Peter Gunn
Last played on
New Kind Of Kick
The Cramps
New Kind Of Kick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
New Kind Of Kick
Last played on
Goo Goo Muck
The Cramps
Goo Goo Muck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Goo Goo Muck
Last played on
Garbageman
The Cramps
Garbageman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Garbageman
Last played on
Beautiful Gardens
The Cramps
Beautiful Gardens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Beautiful Gardens
Last played on
I was a Teenage Werewolf
The Cramps
I was a Teenage Werewolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
I was a Teenage Werewolf
Last played on
How Far Can Too Far Go? (Radio 1, Janice Long Session, 12 Mar 1986)
The Cramps
How Far Can Too Far Go? (Radio 1, Janice Long Session, 12 Mar 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
The Hot Pearl Snatch (Radio 1, Janice Long Session, 12 Mar 1986)
The Cramps
The Hot Pearl Snatch (Radio 1, Janice Long Session, 12 Mar 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
(Hot Pool of) Womanneed (Radio 1, Janice Long Session, 12 Mar 1986)
The Cramps
(Hot Pool of) Womanneed (Radio 1, Janice Long Session, 12 Mar 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Drug Train
The Cramps
Drug Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Drug Train
Last played on
Jailhouse Rock
The Cramps
Jailhouse Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Jailhouse Rock
Last played on
Rock On The Moon
The Cramps
Rock On The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Rock On The Moon
Last played on
The Mad Daddy
The Cramps
The Mad Daddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
The Mad Daddy
Last played on
You Got Good Taste
The Cramps
You Got Good Taste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
You Got Good Taste
Last played on
Tear It Up
The Cramps
Tear It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Tear It Up
Last played on
TV Set
The Cramps
TV Set
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
TV Set
Last played on
Garbageman (9 sec intro with sfx)
The Cramps
Garbageman (9 sec intro with sfx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Garbageman (9 sec intro with sfx)
Last played on
Sunglasses After Dark
The Cramps
Sunglasses After Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv0c.jpglink
Sunglasses After Dark
Last played on
