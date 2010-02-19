Menudo (Spanish Synonym for Little-and, in Puerto Rican Spanish, for loose change) was a Puerto Rican based, Latino boy band that was formed in the 1970s by producer Edgardo Díaz. Menudo was also one of the biggest Latin boy bands in history, releasing their first album in 1977. The band achieved much success, especially during the 1980s, becoming the most popular Latin American teen musical group of the era. The group disbanded in 2009.

The band had several radio hits during its course. Their success led them to also release two feature films: Una aventura llamada Menudo and Menudo: La Película.

The band was a starting point for both Ricky Martin (1984–89) and Draco Rosa (1984-87), who were members around the mid-1980s during their youth.

Menudo's original line-up consisted of two sets of brothers: Fernando and Nefty Sallaberry (12 and 13), from Ponce, Puerto Rico (Fernando was born in Spain); and the Melendez brothers, Carlos Meléndez, (12), Óscar Meléndez, (11), and Ricky Meléndez, (9); the latter three are Diaz's cousins.