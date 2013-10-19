Honky Tonk ManBorn 25 January 1953
Honky Tonk Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96beaab2-d58f-4b3b-8cbd-1bde7a30057f
Honky Tonk Man Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne Farris (born January 25, 1953) better known by the ring name The Honky Tonk Man, is an American professional wrestler. Currently working on the independent circuit, he previously wrestled for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE). He is best known for his first run with WWF, where he held the WWF Intercontinental Championship for a record 64 weeks, and lost it to The Ultimate Warrior at the inaugural SummerSlam. He is the cousin of fellow professional wrestler and color commentator Jerry Lawler.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Honky Tonk Man Tracks
Sort by
Dwight Yoakam
Honky Tonk Man
Dwight Yoakam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dwight Yoakam
Last played on
Rolling Stones
Honky Tonk Man
Rolling Stones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rolling Stones
Last played on
Honky Tonk Man Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist