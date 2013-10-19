Wayne Farris (born January 25, 1953) better known by the ring name The Honky Tonk Man, is an American professional wrestler. Currently working on the independent circuit, he previously wrestled for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE). He is best known for his first run with WWF, where he held the WWF Intercontinental Championship for a record 64 weeks, and lost it to The Ultimate Warrior at the inaugural SummerSlam. He is the cousin of fellow professional wrestler and color commentator Jerry Lawler.