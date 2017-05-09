Sinn SisamouthBorn 23 August 1932. Died 18 June 1976
Sinn Sisamouth (Khmer: ស៊ីន ស៊ីសាមុត; c. 1935 – c. 1976) was an influential and highly prolific Cambodian singer-songwriter from the 1950s to the 1970s.
Widely considered the "King of Khmer music," Sinn Sisamouth, along with Ros Serey Sothea, Pen Ran, Mao Sareth, and other Khmer artists, was part of a thriving pop music scene in Phnom Penh that blended elements of Khmer traditional music with the sounds of rhythm and blues and rock and roll to make a Westernized sound. Sisamouth died during the Khmer Rouge regime under circumstances that are unclear.
