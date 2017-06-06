CommotionDJ & producer Dov J. Elkabas
Commotion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96b98980-07e7-4527-9ab1-bb2c76d995a9
Commotion Tracks
Sort by
Perfect Skin
Lloyd Cole
Perfect Skin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg9x.jpglink
Perfect Skin
Last played on
Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken?
Lloyd Cole and the Commotions
Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsqv.jpglink
Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken?
Last played on
Lost Weekend
Llyod Cole And The Commotions
Lost Weekend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Weekend
Performer
Last played on
Forest Fire
Lloyd Cole
Forest Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg9x.jpglink
Forest Fire
Last played on
Rattlesnakes
Lloyd Cole
Rattlesnakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg9x.jpglink
Rattlesnakes
Last played on
Jennifer She Said
Lloyd Cole
Jennifer She Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swg9x.jpglink
Jennifer She Said
Last played on
Lost Weekend
Lloyd Cole and the Commotions
Lost Weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsqv.jpglink
Lost Weekend
Last played on
Rattlesnakes
Lloyd Cole and the Commotions
Rattlesnakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsqv.jpglink
Rattlesnakes
Last played on
Commotion Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist