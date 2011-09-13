Mickey KatzBorn 15 June 1909. Died 30 April 1985
Mickey Katz
Mickey Katz Biography (Wikipedia)
Mickey Katz (June 15, 1909 – April 30, 1985) was an American comedian and musician who specialized in Jewish humor. He was the father of actor Joel Grey and grandfather of actress Jennifer Grey.
Mickey Katz Tracks
16 Tons
16 Tons
16 Tons
The Wedding Dance
The Wedding Dance
The Wedding Dance
