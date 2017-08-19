Sydney Devine (born Cleland, Lanarkshire 1940) is a Scottish singer whose career began with a television appearance in 1953 at the age of thirteen, developed during eight years touring with the White Heather Group. When visiting Hawaii with Andy Stewart's band, he heard the Hawaiian singer Don Ho perform Tiny Bubbles; this became Devine's signature tune and he went on to sell fifteen million albums {verification please}. His record sales were revived in December 2005 when a frothy drink making machine was advertised on television using Don Ho's version of Tiny Bubbles.

Other songs that Devine made his own include The Answer To Everything, Legend In My Time, Crying Time, When You & I Were Young, Maggie and one that was written for him by his good friend Tommy Scott, Scotland Forever.

He is one of "Scotland’s most successful performers" of all time (Evening Times, 17 October 2007), and "Scotland's most successful crooner" who is an "ever-present part of the Scottish entertainment industry," ("Sydney Devine and the jingle that rings a bell with his fans" The Herald, 22 December 2005).