PolyphoniaPsychedelic trance artist. Died June 2010
Polyphonia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96b6547d-0e6f-49e8-92da-040922b18bd9
Polyphonia Tracks
Sort by
Laudate Pueri (motet, op.39 no.2)
Felix Mendelssohn
Laudate Pueri (motet, op.39 no.2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Laudate Pueri (motet, op.39 no.2)
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Spring Sketches [words, Jaan Kaplinski]
Veljo Tormis
Spring Sketches [words, Jaan Kaplinski]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbtx.jpglink
Spring Sketches [words, Jaan Kaplinski]
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
A Ceremony of Carols (Op.28)
Benjamin Britten
A Ceremony of Carols (Op.28)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
A Ceremony of Carols (Op.28)
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Dance of the Witches (after a popular Basque song)
Eduardo Mocoroa, Ivelin Dimitrov & Polyphonia
Dance of the Witches (after a popular Basque song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance of the Witches (after a popular Basque song)
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Heruvimska pesen no.4 (Cherubic Song)
Dobri Hristov
Heruvimska pesen no.4 (Cherubic Song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heruvimska pesen no.4 (Cherubic Song)
Last played on
Missa Brevis in D (Op.63)
Benjamin Britten
Missa Brevis in D (Op.63)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Missa Brevis in D (Op.63)
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Songs at the Altar of Time
Ivelin Dimitrov, Ivelina Ivancheva, Ivan Danov, Polyphonia & Ivelin Dimitrov
Songs at the Altar of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs at the Altar of Time
Composer
Performer
Lyricist
Conductor
Last played on
Bogoroditse Devo [Rejoice O Virgin]
Sergei Rachmaninov
Bogoroditse Devo [Rejoice O Virgin]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Bogoroditse Devo [Rejoice O Virgin]
Conductor
Last played on
Polyphonia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist