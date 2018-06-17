The Intrigues were an American soul trio from Philadelphia, formed in 1968. Among their U.S. hits were "In a Moment", produced by Bobby Martin and Thom Bell, and "The Language of Love", co-produced by Van McCoy. An LP, by the same name as their hit "In Moment", was produced in 1970 but did not achieve the same success. After an extended hiatus, starting in 1972, the group began recording again in 1985.