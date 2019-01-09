Robert Allen Palmer (19 January 1949 – 26 September 2003) was an English singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer. He was known for his distinctive, soulful voice, mix of musical styles on his albums, combining soul, jazz, rock, pop, reggae, blues, and sartorial elegance. He found success both in his solo career and with the Power Station, and had Top 10 songs in both the UK and the US.

His famous music videos, directed by British fashion photographer Terence Donovan, for the hits "Addicted to Love", "Simply Irresistible" and "I Didn't Mean to Turn You On" featured women simulating playing instruments, almost identically dressed with pale faces, dark-eye makeup and bright-red lipstick. Palmer's involvement in the music industry began in the 1960s, covered four decades and included a spell with Vinegar Joe. Palmer received a number of awards throughout his career, including two Grammy Awards for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance, an MTV Video Music Award, and two Brit Award nominations for Best British Male Solo Artist.