The Urges
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96b1a0e9-cefd-4519-b389-1e629d81279e
The Urges Tracks
Sort by
Passing Us By
The Urges
Passing Us By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Passing Us By
Last played on
Echoes Softly
The Urges
Echoes Softly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Echoes Softly
Last played on
Face Made For Sorrow
The Urges
Face Made For Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Face Made For Sorrow
Last played on
Read The Signs
The Urges
Read The Signs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Read The Signs
Last played on
Fire Burning>
The Urges
Fire Burning>
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Burning>
Last played on
I've Been Here Before
The Urges
I've Been Here Before
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Been Here Before
Last played on
The Urges Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist