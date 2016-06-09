The Ecstasy of Saint Theresa was a Czech alternative rock band, formed in 1990 by Jan Muchow, Jan Gregar, Petr Wegner and Irna Libowitz. Early shoegaze influences included Siouxsie and the Banshees, Cocteau Twins, and My Bloody Valentine.

The band released the EP Pigment in 1991. This album, along with 1992's Susurrate, featured a feedback-drenched psychedelic rock sound.[citation needed]

From there, the band moved into ambient and techno influenced soundscapes as evidenced by their 1993 album Free-D produced with Guy Fixsen.[citation needed] Free-D marked the end of the original line-up and something of a hiatus for the band releasing only the 1994 remix EP AstralaVista in the following six years.

1999's In Dust 3 featured Muchow and the actress Kateřina Winterová on 11 tracks of laptop-pop and post rock ambience. As opposed to the pastoral feel and dubby continuous mix of Free-D, this album consisted of pop songs voiced by actress-singer Winterová backed by the electro-acoustic soundscapes of Muchow. This downtempo sample-infused style was further pursued on 2003's Slowthinking album released with an accompanying Fastmoving/Slowthinking DVD featuring the single I'm (Not Really) Optimistic.[citation needed]