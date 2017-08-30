The ServantsFormed 1985. Disbanded 21 August 1991
1985
The Servants were an indie band formed in 1985 in Hayes, Middlesex, England by singer-songwriter David Westlake. The band was the original home of Luke Haines.
The band's Small Time album was well received on its 2012 release, more than twenty years after its 1991-recording. The belated release followed the inclusion of 1990's Disinterest in Mojo magazine's 2011 list of the greatest British indie records of all time.
The Sun A Small Star
The Sun A Small Star
The Sun A Small Star
Transparent
Transparent
Transparent
Loggerheads
Loggerheads
Loggerheads
