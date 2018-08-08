Amanda BynesBorn 3 April 1986
Amanda Bynes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96a8e056-af5a-492b-97e7-5dce594aa286
Amanda Bynes Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda Laura Bynes (born April 3, 1986) is an American actress and fashion designer. After appearing in commercials and in plays, she rose to prominence as a child star in the late 1990s and early 2000s on the Nickelodeon series All That and The Amanda Show. From 2002 to 2006, she starred in the sitcom What I Like About You on The WB. She has also starred in several films, including What a Girl Wants (2003), She's the Man (2006), Hairspray (2007), Sydney White (2007), and Easy A (2010). Bynes announced an indefinite hiatus from acting in 2010 as she struggled with personal problems.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amanda Bynes Tracks
Sort by
You Can't Stop The Beat
Nikki Blonsky
You Can't Stop The Beat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnxj.jpglink
You Can't Stop The Beat
Last played on
You Can't Stop The Beat (Hairspray)
Nikki Blonsky
You Can't Stop The Beat (Hairspray)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnxj.jpglink
You Can't Stop The Beat (Hairspray)
Last played on
Without Love
Zac Efron
Without Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Without Love
Last played on
You Can't Stop The Beat
Nikki Blonsky
You Can't Stop The Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can't Stop The Beat
Last played on
Back to artist