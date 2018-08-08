Amanda Laura Bynes (born April 3, 1986) is an American actress and fashion designer. After appearing in commercials and in plays, she rose to prominence as a child star in the late 1990s and early 2000s on the Nickelodeon series All That and The Amanda Show. From 2002 to 2006, she starred in the sitcom What I Like About You on The WB. She has also starred in several films, including What a Girl Wants (2003), She's the Man (2006), Hairspray (2007), Sydney White (2007), and Easy A (2010). Bynes announced an indefinite hiatus from acting in 2010 as she struggled with personal problems.