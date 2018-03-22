Jonathan BielbyEnglish composer, organist. Born 1944
Jonathan Bielby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1944
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96a54c6e-cfa1-4aec-b344-39d335f295cd
Jonathan Bielby Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Bielby (born 1944 in Oxford) is an English cathedral organist. In 2010 he retired from Wakefield Cathedral after an exceptionally long incumbency, which had lasted more than forty years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jonathan Bielby Tracks
Sort by
Tuba Tune in D major for organ, Op 15
Jonathan Bielby & C.S. Lang
Tuba Tune in D major for organ, Op 15
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tuba Tune in D major for organ, Op 15
Composer
Last played on
O clap your hands - motet for chorus, brass and organ
Ralph Vaughan Williams
O clap your hands - motet for chorus, brass and organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
O clap your hands - motet for chorus, brass and organ
Last played on
Psalm 136
Jonathan Bielby
Psalm 136
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalm 136
Choir
Last played on
May Choirs of Angels Receive Him
Jonathan Bielby
May Choirs of Angels Receive Him
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471f3k.jpglink
May Choirs of Angels Receive Him
Last played on
Back to artist