Gene SimmonsKISS bassist. Born 25 August 1949
Gene Simmons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96a1182f-e8e6-4df6-a811-82cb67d4565c
Gene Simmons Biography (Wikipedia)
Gene Klein (born Chaim Witz (Hebrew: חיים ויץ,; August 25, 1949), known professionally as Gene Simmons, is an Israeli-American musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, actor, author, and television personality. Also known by his stage persona The Demon, he is the bassist and co-lead singer of Kiss, the rock band he co-founded with lead singer and rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley in the early 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gene Simmons Performances & Interviews
- Gene Simmons Rocks Radio 2https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02srjqg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02srjqg.jpg2015-06-03T17:42:00.000ZThe Kiss star reveals why US rockers are endlessly indebted to the music of the UKhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02svflv
Gene Simmons Rocks Radio 2
Gene Simmons Tracks
Sort by
When You Wish Upon A Star
Gene Simmons
When You Wish Upon A Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Wish Upon A Star
Last played on
Waiting For The Morning Light
Gene Simmons
Waiting For The Morning Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spinning Wheel
Engelbert Humperdinck
Spinning Wheel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Spinning Wheel
Last played on
Spinning Wheel
Engelbert Humperdinck & Gene Simmons
Spinning Wheel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spinning Wheel
Performer
Last played on
Drinking Wine
Gene Simmons
Drinking Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drinking Wine
Last played on
HAUNTED HOUSE
Gene Simmons
HAUNTED HOUSE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HAUNTED HOUSE
Last played on
The Shape You Left Me In
Gene Simmons
The Shape You Left Me In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shape You Left Me In
Last played on
Latest Gene Simmons News
Gene Simmons Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Watch an exclusive interview with Alice Cooper
-
Does Alice Cooper regret his on stage antics?
-
Alice Cooper: "We had a world full of Peter Pans and no Captain Hooks..."
-
How did The Beatles inspire Alice Cooper?
-
Alice Cooper's guide to being the eternal rocker!
-
Gene Simmons: "We wear more makeup and high heels than your mummy ever did"
Back to artist