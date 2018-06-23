The Poets of Rhythm
The Poets of Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96a0ffd8-d1dd-4cc1-aa9b-f43f1fafafcf
The Poets of Rhythm Tracks
Sort by
North Carolina
The Poets of Rhythm
North Carolina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
North Carolina
Last played on
The Plan
The Poets of Rhythm
The Plan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Plan
Last played on
More Mess On My Thing
The Poets of Rhythm
More Mess On My Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Mess On My Thing
Last played on
Funky Runthrough Pt. 1 and 2
The Poets of Rhythm
Funky Runthrough Pt. 1 and 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Runthrough Pt. 1 and 2
Last played on
Smilin' While You're Crying
The Poets of Rhythm
Smilin' While You're Crying
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smilin' While You're Crying
Last played on
Augusta, GA
The Poets of Rhythm
Augusta, GA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Augusta, GA
Last played on
Survival Of The Freshest
The Poets of Rhythm
Survival Of The Freshest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Survival Of The Freshest
Last played on
The Poets of Rhythm Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist