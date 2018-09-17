Ronna Renee Reeves (born September 21, 1968 in Big Spring, Texas) is a female country music singer. Between 1990 and 1998, she released five studio albums, including three on Mercury Records; she has also charted five singles on the Hot Country Songs charts. Her highest-charting single was "The More I Learn (The Less I Understand About Love)", which reached number 49 in 1992. Also in 1992, she was nominated for Top New Female Vocalist at the Academy of Country Music Awards, along with Paulette Carlson and Trisha Yearwood, but lost to Trisha.

After leaving Mercury in 1995, Reeves signed to River North Records and released two more albums. The second album she recorded for River North Records, Day 14, was more pop-oriented and she simply went by Ronna. She recorded a duet “There’s Love On The Line” with Sammy Kershaw on her album The More I Learn as well a duet with Peter Cetera, on a cover of ABBA's "SOS", on his album One Clear Voice.

She is perhaps best remembered as a regular on The Statler Brothers Show during the mid-1990s, as well as opening act on many of their tours.