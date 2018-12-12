Flanders and Swann
Flanders and Swann
Flanders and Swann
Flanders and Swann were a British comedy duo. Lyricist, actor, and singer Michael Flanders (1922–1975) and composer and pianist Donald Swann (1923–1994) collaborated in writing and performing comic songs. They first worked together at a school revue in 1939 and eventually wrote more than a hundred comic songs together.
Between 1956 and 1967, Flanders and Swann performed some of their songs, interspersed with comic monologues, in their long-running two-man revues At the Drop of a Hat and At the Drop of Another Hat, which they toured in Britain and abroad. Both revues were recorded in concert, and the duo also made several studio recordings.
The Hippopotamus Song
The Hippopotamus Song
The Spider
The Spider
A Song Of The Weather
A Song Of The Weather
Mud
Mud
The Gas-Man Cometh (Live)
The Gas-Man Cometh (Live)
In The Bath
In The Bath
The Hippotoamus Song
The Hippotoamus Song
Design For Living
Design For Living
The Hippopotamus Song (Chorus Cut)
The Hippopotamus Song (Chorus Cut)
Slow train
Slow train
Gun Song
Gun Song
The Gas Man Cometh
The Gas Man Cometh
The Slow Train
The Slow Train
A Transport Of Delight
A Transport Of Delight
Th Gnu Song
Th Gnu Song
Food For Thought
Food For Thought
I'm A Gnu
I'm A Gnu
Tried By The Centre Court
Tried By The Centre Court
The Hippopotamus Song
The Hippopotamus Song
The Slow Train
The Slow Train
Madeira M'Dear
Madeira M'Dear
Ill Wind/Friendly Duet
Ill Wind/Friendly Duet
Song Of Reproduction
Song Of Reproduction
