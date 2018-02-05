The PremiersGarage rock band from San Gabriel, California. Formed 1962
The Premiers
1962
The Premiers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Premiers were a Mexican-American garage band in the 1960s, best known for their 1964 hit, "Farmer John."
The Premiers Tracks
Shawnee
Firewater
Farmer John
True Deep Love
Get On This Plane
Make It Me
