ForrestAmerican singer, active in the Netherlands. Born 21 April 1953. Died 9 September 2013
Forrest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-04-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96994501-323e-4f71-82ab-ccafdc53bea1
Forrest Biography (Wikipedia)
Forrest Melvill Thomas Jr. (April 21, 1953 – September 9, 2013), known professionally as Forrest, was an American singer, based in the Netherlands.
