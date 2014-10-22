Mark HartBorn 2 July 1953
Mark Hart
1953-07-02
Mark Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Hart (born July 2, 1953 in Fort Scott, Kansas), is an American musician and multi-instrumentalist best known for being a member of both Supertramp (1986–1988, 1996–2002, 2015-present) and Crowded House (1993–1996, 2007–present). As well as being a group member, touring and session musician, Hart has composed film scores and is a record producer.
Mark Hart Tracks
