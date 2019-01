Archgoat is a Finnish blackened death metal band formed in 1989 by twin brothers Ritual Butcherer on guitar and Lord Angelslayer on bass and vocals. The members of Archgoat openly identify with the philosophy of Satanism and the occult as expressed in their lyrical content, which also consists of anti-Christian themes.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia